Airports Council International Elects Burns & McDonnell's Brenda Enos to its Environmental Committee Steering Group

"Brenda's leadership, holistic understanding of the industry and vast experience will be an invaluable asset to ACI," says David Yeamans, president of Aviation & Federal Group and board member, Burns & McDonnell. "ACI's environmental initiatives are focused on promoting sustainable development, while minimizing environmental impacts and maximizing economic and community growth. I'm confident in Brenda's ability to help lead discussions on these initiatives to move our industry forward."

Enos is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager and a Registered Environmental Manager. She has extensive experience in managing environmental permitting, environmental compliance, and environmental management systems. Prior to joining Burns & McDonnell in 2017, Enos worked for Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport). While working at Massport, she was assistant director of environmental management which included developing, launching and implementing Massport's Resiliency Program. Additionally, she initiated the development of Massport's Disaster Infrastructure Resiliency Planning Study, one of the first of its kind in the aviation industry.

"I am honored to be selected to serve ACI and the aviation industry in this role," Enos says. "I'm passionate about environmental issues and look forward to leading collaborative discussions that help us continue to establish ACI's policies for the global aviation industry."

Enos is part of a growing team of more than 500 aviation professionals at Burns & McDonnell. The firm provides full-service engineering, architecture and construction solutions within the industry.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Anna Pachta, Burns & McDonnell

816-627-6073

akpachta@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

