AirQueen.com Tops the List for Most Effective Masks Available to the Public

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines, another kind of emergency is threatening the lives of millions of Americans around the nation – the ability to find the most effective mask while ensuring that healthcare workers and essential workers have access to N95 masks. To help address this urgent problem, AirQueen.com announces the wide availability of next generation technology masks that have, on average 97% protection, making it among the most effective masks on the market and at a cost of less than 20 cents a day. The risk of transmission between two individuals wearing an N95 mask is 1%.

AirQUEEN™ Nano Fiber Mask - FDA 510k Cleared

Earlier this year, The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised the public to wear cloth masks as a compromise to protect themselves from COVID-19, since medical grade masks were in such short supply. With the supply chain now robust even while the pandemic is surging, former government officials say it's time to revise the guidance for the general public.

"A very good cloth mask may offer only 30% projection and a scarf or bandana 10% or less," reports The Wall Street Journal. "A surgical mask may offer 60% protection. The N95 offers 95% protection but is reserved for front line medical personnel."

"To meet demand, AirQueen.com has scaled manufacturing to 100,000,000 masks a month giving the general public the same high level of protection that health care workers have," says Louis Ziskin, President & CEO, Air Queen, Inc.

COVID Educator and former network Chief Medical correspondent Bob Arnot MD says: "As more and more Americans are forced indoors by cold winter temperatures, an increased level of protection and protecting the general public is vital at a time when the pandemic is reaching its highest levels of infection. Medical grade masks may have a major effect on stemming the current growth of new cases. They have prevented infections when health care providers were exposed to aerosolized virus. This next generation technology from AirQueen.com offers high medical grade protection for everyone."

The Air Queen nano-masks use a next generation filter technology employing an advanced nanofiber material to provide high level protection, at a minimum 96.03% protection according to tests performed by Nelson Labs under standard (non-modified) FDA and CDC CFR's. The Air Queen has greater breathability and comfort than the N95, surgical or cloth masks which is vital to nurses who have to remain so active during so much of the day. The Air Queen earned a 510K clearance by the FDA and a classification as a N95 substantial equivalent after rigorous testing by Nelson Laboratories. The Air Queen nano-masks are approved for use during surgical procedure. For more information, visit: https://airqueen.com/

