Airthereal launches new portable ozone generator for travel and small spaces

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airthereal launches a brand-new, mini and portable ozone generator for traveling and small spaces to aid businesses and homeowners in the indoor cleaning and disinfection process.

Available in yellow and blue, the PA50-GO Portable Ozone Generator is a cordless, battery-powered machine that is optimal for cars, traveling and staying in unfamiliar spaces, as people begin to mobilize more during the pandemic. The PA50-GO is effective in eradicating persistent odors in unoccupied spaces, up to 150 square feet, the 50mg/h ozone output can run up to 4 hours on a full charge, making it incredibly efficient for its size.

It meets the need for a compact unit that is larger than Airthereal's mini units but not as big as the units made for warehouses, factories and other spaces exceeding 5,000 sq. feet. There are multiple modes to choose from in the cleaning process to meet any small spaces' need on the go or otherwise.

Airthereal's ozone generators have become increasingly in demand not only in Italy, where biologists are using the machines to disinfect emergency transports , but in Spain, Hungary and in South America, as well. Small and large businesses and facilities are using ozone generators as a part of their disinfection and cleaning process in unoccupied spaces.

About Airthereal

Airthereal was established in 2017 with a mission to improve indoor air quality around the world. Since then, the company has been fighting against a multitude of health hazards that are present in the air we breathe, like: mold, chemicals, smoke, viruses, bacteria, and allergens. For more information, visit www.airthereal.com.

Contact:

Vanessa Young

Airthereal

6140 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 110

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Office: 424-407-6618

[email protected]

airthereal.com

