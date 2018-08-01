AirTies and DOTSCREEN Announce Strategic Relationship for Set-Top Integration

ISTANBUL, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ahead of the IBC Show, AirTies Wireless Networks, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, announced a strategic partnership with DOTSCREEN, worldwide leading multi-screen app developer and a UI specialized agency. Under the agreement, DOTSCREEN's user interface (UI) will be integrated into AirTies' 4K/UHD set-top boxes (STBs), including the Air 7415 for customers seeking a turnkey solution of Android™ TV or Linux/HTML5, and the Air 7430, which also doubles as a Mesh Wi-Fi Extender for improved Wi-Fi performance of nearby devices.

DOTSCREEN develops and licenses custom multiscreen video applications for Internet-connected mass-market devices, such as Smart TVs, OTT boxes including Roku, AppleTV and Android TV, STBs, game consoles, HbbTV, smartphones, tablets, and smartspeakers. DOTSCREEN applications are used by major publishers, broadcasters and telcos around the world, including HBO, Fox, Turner, Disney, ESPN, CBS, Vodafone, Orange, Telefonica, beIN Sports, Mediaset, TF1, Freenet TV, and more.

"Pay TV operator differentiation increasingly comes from the overall end-user experience, as they look for the right combination between state-of-the-art user interfaces on one hand, and robust set-top boxes on the other," said Stanislas Leridon and Pascal-Hippolyte Besson, the cofounding managers of DOTSCREEN. "DOTSCREEN's UI emphasizes live TV, rather than TV applications, to reflect the most commonly used method of watching content worldwide. We are proud to integrate with AirTies to guarantee a cost-effective and on-time delivery of our operator-tier, custom UI for the Air 7415 and 7430 set-top boxes."

"We are excited to integrate DOTSCREEN's state-of-the-art user experience into our 4K/UHD set-top boxes and deliver all of the performance and versatility of Android TV, as well as Linux," said Metin Taskin, CTO of AirTies. "With the DOTSCREEN UI on our compact and cost effective Air 7415 and 7430 boxes, operators can offer their customers next-generation viewing experiences with access to all the latest video applications, in addition to everything 4K/UHD has to offer."

The Air 7415 seamlessly integrates popular OTT applications and can connect wirelessly over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth™ to simplify installation on the home network. It supports leading apps such as YouTube™, Google Cast™, voice controls, games and more, along with UHD, HDR and SDR-HDR conversion. With a fan-less and compact footprint of 10 cm x 10 cm x 2 cm, the Air 7415 was specifically designed to be a discreet part of today's connected homes.

The Air 7430's highly integrated design doubles as both a 4K STB and a Mesh Extender, improving Wi-Fi performance for nearby smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices throughout the home, while saving the cost of adding an additional Extender. It features a compact, fan-less 16 cm x 11 cm x 2.5 cm design, and includes AirTies' Mesh Networking technology to connect multiple Mesh Extenders to each other and create alternate data paths to deliver more resilient and higher capacity data streams throughout the home. The Air 7430 also supports AirTies' Remote Manager, a cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization software suite that provides key in-home Wi-Fi performance data and analytics to improve the consumer experience.

Demos of the Air 7415, Air 7430, and Remote Manager will take place at the upcoming IBC Show in Amsterdam, September 13-18. AirTies will be showcasing its full suite of products and services on the show floor in Hall 1, Stand B21.

More information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com. Additional information about DOTSCREEN is available at: www.DOTSCREEN.com.

About AirTies



Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies provides service providers with Mesh extenders, set-top boxes, software, apps, and cloud-based performance monitoring capabilities that enable ISPs to provide a managed Wi-Fi Mesh solution for their subscribers. AirTies technologies are powering more than 25 million homes worldwide. AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Atlantic Broadband, Deutsche Telekom, Frontier, Orange, Midco, Singtel, Sky (SKY Q in the UK; Germany; Italy; and New Zealand), Swisscom, Vodafone, Waoo, and many other operators. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

About DOTSCREEN



Founded in 2011, DOTSCREEN is a worldwide leading multi-screen app developer and a UI specialized agency with offices in Europe, US & Asia. The company develops or licenses off-the-shelf, multiscreen video applications as well set-top box UI (Android TV, HTML5, HBBTV). Those applications are available for smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, set-top box, game consoles, smartphones and tablets. Its customers include pay TV operators (Vodafone, Orange, Telefonica…) and TV (HBO, Turner, Fox, Disney, ESPN, Beinsports, CBS, TF1, Mediaset…).

