AirTies Collaborates with Broadcom on Wi-Fi 6 for Broadband Service Providers Worldwide

ISTANBUL, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of CES® 2019, AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global leader in high performance Wi-Fi solutions for home networking. Specifically, AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software will be pre-integrated into Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 drivers, making it easier for operators to bring AirTies' solutions to third-party gateways. In addition, AirTies will use Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 chipsets in a new class of Mesh extenders to be offered in 2019.

Wi-Fi 6 is expected to bring increased speed and capacity than the previous generation of Wi-Fi (802.11ac). It will also more efficiently support the increasing density of devices in the connected home with lower latency and enhanced battery life. Coupled with AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software and cloud-based management software, operators can maximize and extend the capabilities of Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 solutions.

AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, proactively fix and monitor Wi-Fi issues, and improve overall customer satisfaction. The software intelligently directs consumers' devices to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time home network conditions to improve performance. It also enables gateways to serve as the Wi-Fi Mesh controller, lowering equipment investments for operators by reducing the number of extenders required.

Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 chipsets will also be integrated with access to AirTies' Remote Manager, a cloud-based optimization suite that provides real-time visibility and historical performance analysis to manage the consumer Wi-Fi experience. This capability is key to get the best performance out of new Wi-Fi 6 devices because older legacy Wi-Fi devices remain in homes for many years. Service providers must be able to optimize performance based on the actual capabilities of their subscribers' various devices. For example, based on real-world analysis from millions of households, AirTies disclosed data earlier this summer that found 51.3% of devices in the home still use old 802.11n technology. For legacy and new Wi-Fi 6 devices, AirTies Remote Manager maximizes responsiveness and performance by leveraging both cloud-based and localized network intelligence.

"Our newest strategic effort with Broadcom will make it easier for operators to adopt Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 chipsets to have access to our industry-leading Smart Wi-Fi software and in-home management software platform," said Oz Yildirim, CMO of AirTies. "We look forward to enabling service providers to leverage our software on third-party gateways and to bringing our own Wi-Fi 6 Mesh extenders to market in 2019. Powered by Broadcom's latest 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 chipsets, these new extenders will continue our legacy of designing the kind of elegant and compact products that both operators and consumers demand."

"Wi-Fi 6 is the next great advancement in the evolution of Wi-Fi technology, and we are excited about its potential for broadband service providers around the globe," said Gregory Fischer, senior vice president and general manager, Broadband Carrier Access, Broadcom. "AirTies is a proven global leader in managed Wi-Fi software solutions, and the powerful combination of Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 and AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software will enable operators to serve the super connected homes of today and tomorrow."

AirTies software actively manages more than 25 million homes around the globe. AirTies' technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents. AirTies will showcase its products and services at the upcoming CES 2019 show from January 8-10 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Additional information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com. Additional information about Broadcom is available at: www.Broadcom.com.

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies delivers service providers with Smart Wi-Fi software, apps, a cloud-based performance optimization platform, Mesh extenders and set-top boxes. With an installed base of over 25 million homes, AirTies customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

