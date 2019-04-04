AirTies Completes Acquisition of Technicolor's In-Home Wi-Fi Management Software Business

In addition, Bart Vercammen, who previously served as CTO for the CPE Business Unit of Technicolor and led their Wireless Doctor team, has joined as Executive Vice President and General Manager of AirTies' software product line. He will report directly to Philippe Alcaras.

"The acquisition of Technicolor's talented team further scales our software development and management capabilities to meet the increasing demand for Smart Wi-Fi," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "We're also very pleased that Bart Vercammen will join our senior leadership team and bring his extensive industry knowledge, skills, and vision to AirTies. We also look forward to our brand-new business relationship with Technicolor, working as mutual preferred partners, to serve operators worldwide."

As part of the acquisition, AirTies received the Wireless Doctor software portfolio, related intellectual property, approximately thirty (30) employees from Technicolor, and gained access to key relationships with existing Wireless Doctor customers and partners. Wireless Doctor will be used to complement and progressively integrate features with AirTies' Remote Manager, a cloud-based Wi-Fi network management tool that gives broadband service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi usage, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting with proactive alarms and insights into data consumption patterns and client devices.

Additional information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com .

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies delivers service providers with Smart Wi-Fi software, apps, a cloud-based performance optimization platform, Mesh extenders and set-top boxes. With an installed base of over 25 million homes, AirTies customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

