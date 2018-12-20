AirTies to Acquire Technicolor's In-Home Wi-Fi Management Software Business and Personnel

Technicolor's Wireless Doctor, previously known as Wi-Fi Doctor and Conductor, is a suite of cloud-based performance management software, embedded decision logic, and apps used by service providers to support field technicians, network engineers, customer care agents, marketing personnel, and data analysts to improve the in-home Wi-Fi experience of their subscribers. As part of the agreement, AirTies will acquire the Wireless Doctor software portfolio, related intellectual property, approximately thirty (30) employees from Technicolor, and gain access to key relationships with existing Wireless Doctor customers and partners. The acquisition will be used to complement and integrate with AirTies' Remote Manager , a cloud-based optimization suite that provides real-time visibility and historical performance analysis to manage the consumer Wi-Fi experience. AirTies' Remote Manager and Wireless Doctor, individually and collectively, actively manage millions of homes around the globe today.

"One of the most critical issues facing service providers today is the lack of visibility and control over their subscribers' in-home Wi-Fi experience," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "We have been tremendously impressed by Technicolor's software, intellectual property and personnel, and look forward to strengthening our position as the leader in Smart Wi-Fi solutions for service providers. We are also extremely excited to partner with Technicolor on ways to leverage our Smart Wi-Fi software and their product portfolio to serve both mutual and new customers around the globe."

"As we sought out strategic alternatives for our Wireless Doctor software business and the talented team behind it, we could not have found a better home than with AirTies," said Luis Martinez-Amago, President and General Manager, Connected Home Division of Technicolor. "The Smart Wi-Fi market is poised for exponential growth as the connected home environment becomes more complex and congested. The resulting new business agreement between AirTies and Technicolor will provide service providers with 'ready-to-go' solutions that integrate the best products from two leading players in this space. This important new addition to our expanding HERO partnership program reflects Technicolor's ongoing mission to collaborate and provide the services and devices that bring seamless entertainment experiences to homes everywhere."

AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, proactively fix and monitor Wi-Fi issues, and improve overall customer satisfaction. The software intelligently directs consumers' devices to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time home network conditions to improve performance. It also enables gateways to serve as the Wi-Fi Mesh controller, lowering equipment investments for operators by reducing the number of extenders required.

The Wireless Doctor team is currently based in Belgium and will remain so after deal closure. In addition, AirTies today also announced the opening of a new product innovation and operations office located in Paris, France, to support increased demand for its products and services. AirTies' international headquarters and R&D center remain in Turkey, and the company has additional offices in the UK, Greece, France, China, and the United States. AirTies' technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents.

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies delivers service providers with Smart Wi-Fi software, apps, a cloud-based performance optimization platform, Mesh extenders and set-top boxes. With an installed base of over 25 million homes, AirTies customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others.

