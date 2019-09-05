AirTies Unveils Enhanced Cloud Management Platform for Home Wi-Fi

ISTANBUL, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today unveiled its enhanced cloud management platform with a powerful new "Wi-Fi Experience Index" ratings scale and new capabilities to help operators better serve their customers. AirTies Cloud will be showcased at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam later this month.

"Today's service providers want reliable, quantifiable data about their subscribers' home Wi-Fi experience, but also need an effective way to interpret and act upon that information, and that's what we've delivered today with AirTies Cloud," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "Our new 'Wi-Fi Experience Index' provides actionable insights into customers' network conditions, while providing common and simple metrics used by customer care, engineering, marketing and even consumers themselves."

Alcaras continued, "Our new enhancements are a direct result of AirTies' ongoing software development achievements and the acquisition of Technicolor's In-Home Wi-Fi Management software business and personnel earlier this year. As today's announcement demonstrates, we're fully committed to delivering value-added Wi-Fi solutions to help service providers innovate and differentiate."

Key Features and Functionality

AirTies Cloud is a flexible management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It also provides deeper insights and analysis on connected devices and data consumption patterns within the home, along with proactive recommendations. These principle applications benefit customer care, network operations and installation teams, as well as the decision making of business strategy or customer marketing departments.

Some of the new capabilities include:

Wi-Fi Experience Index: Based on years of refinements, this patented approach gives service providers a powerful and precise way to interpret the overall Wi-Fi performance across the service provider's entire installed base and for individual households. On a scale from 0-100, based on analysis of a variety of dynamic factors, it allows operators to understand the relative severity of certain issues, predict risks, and implement appropriate solutions.

Other core features of the AirTies Cloud, which was previously marketed under the brands of Remote Manager and Wireless Doctor, include:

Wi-Fi visibility and KPI tracking to understand how broadband services are being used in customer homes

Performance analysis and dashboard reporting on Wi-Fi access points and connected devices (i.e. laptops, IoT/smart home devices, phones, tablets, game consoles, etc.) across entire installed base, or filtered by gateway model



Proactive identification of customers in need of additional extenders, broadband speed upgrades, or device upgrades based on actual home conditions



Analysis of connected device profiles and capabilities

Wi-Fi performance optimization

Wi-Fi load balancing through device management and frequency planning



Interference prediction and channel optimization

Pin-pointing end-user issues to facilitate customer care

Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting of Wi-Fi issues in a subscriber's home without requiring technician call-out



Proactive alarm detection to allow problem resolution before it affects the customer base



Support for zero-touch installation through extender pre-provisioning

Integration with operator's customer support tools and management systems through APIs

Dashboard data for KPI tracking and management view



Real-time customer care visibility for operator's first level technical support

With AirTies Cloud, there is no need to download any client-side software on subscribers' personal devices. AirTies' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in CPE and cloud-based analytics to maximize responsiveness, scalability and performance.

At the upcoming IBC Conference in Amsterdam, September 13-17, AirTies' booth will be in Hall 1, stand B21. More information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com .

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The company offers Smart Wi-Fi software, a cloud-based management platform and Mesh extenders. Service providers turn to AirTies for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. With an installed base of over 30 million homes, AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

