Airvet Partners With MWI Animal Health To Become Preferred Telemedicine Partner

Airvet, the #1-rated telehealth software application for both veterinarians and pet parents in the U.S. and Canada, has partnered with MWI Animal Health, the company announced Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, Airvet will serve as MWI's preferred veterinary telehealth provider, offering connected care and teletriage services for MWI Animal Health's thousands of client veterinary clinics and hospitals.

"Airvet is incredibly excited to partner with MWI Animal Health to bring their network of hospitals the best-in-class connected care support," said Brandon Werber, CEO of Airvet. "We are confident this partnership will provide an unparalleled level of support and access to the incredible veterinary professionals that MWI Animal Health supports, and we are excited to begin this journey together."

MWI Animal Health is a leading veterinary distributor of products and services for treating all species of animals, serving tens of thousands of veterinarians throughout the U.S, Canada and the U.K.

Airvet is a 5-star rated, connected care software application in the U.S. for both veterinarians and pet parents according to nearly 5,000 reviews in the Apple App Store. Since the pandemic, demand has increased for telehealth options in the veterinary space, and Airvet's success has skyrocketed.

Airvet provides veterinary professionals with a one-stop application to streamline their workflows, while enhancing connection and communication with clients. Additionally, it offers hospitals the ability to perform curbside check-ins, and complete easy communications like sending message and photo updates before, during and after visits. Additionally, lab results are easy to share and discuss directly with clients, along with daytime and after-hours triage options.

Airvet also features video and audio calls, text, and photo/video uploads, with the ability for practices to accept no-hassle digital payments. Hospitals have access to a desktop and tablet portal where they can collaborate in real-time with their entire team.

"It's truly the one-stop solution for appointment setting, client communications, curb-side check-in, live-video visits, doctor's notes or dictations, and much more," said Werber. "Our technology is designed to give more time back to veterinarians and their teams, which means they have more time to focus on providing better care for the animals they serve, while enhancing communication between their practices and pet parents."

About Airvet

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Airvet is the leading veterinary telemedicine/telehealth platform in the country. With more than 4,200 veterinarians and more than 5,000 5-star reviews on the App Store, Airvet's cloud-based technology offers a unique telemedicine and workflow efficiency platform that enables veterinarians and their teams to connect with clients via live video, audio and chat. Airvet also includes a robust built-in triage and support community of thousands of veterinarians available 24/7 to pet parents across the country. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

