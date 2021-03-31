Airwaves Media Group Launches Multi-Platform Esports Company in U.S., Signs MOU with VSPN Korea

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwaves Media Group ("AMG") today announced the launch of Airwaves Games Network ("AGN"), a multi-platform esports media and production company dedicated to live esports. AGN was founded by former OGN and CJ executives who produced premiere esports events including the '2019 Clash Royale League World Finals', 'PUBG Global Championship 2019 Group Stages', and '2019 Summoners War World Arena Championships', among others. AGN recently secured private equity funding to build out its proprietary tournament platform to cater to a growing global esports audience.

Airwaves Media Group (AMG) officially announces the launch of Airwaves Games Network (AGN) VSPN Korea and Airwaves Media Group officially sign Memorandum of Understanding on March 26, 2021.

Airwaves Games Network has developed a proprietary esports tournament platform that will allow for the creation of live esports tournaments and leagues to be produced in a cost-effective manner in their LA based studio. The AGN tournament platform will also provide a turn-key and bespoke production solution for publishers. The AGN digital platform will be focused on live esports and uniquely catered towards underserved esports and gaming communities, and leverage best-in-class content programming.

Justin Lee, CEO of Airwaves Media Group, noted that "AGN's proprietary technology, combined with our team of seasoned esports executives and producers are well positioned to make AGN, the home of live esports. AGN will provide a cost-effective turnkey solution for the Publishers, Influencers, and content creators to cost-effectively produce, operate, broadcast and monetize their own tournaments in multiple regions around the globe while preserving the broadcast quality."

With over 20 years of media experience in the gaming and entertainment industries, AMG plans to leverage its strong relationships with key media partners, sponsors, talent, and investors to build out Airwaves Games Network's multi-platform esports initiatives, including an upcoming global tournament/community platform and OTT esports channels available on across a plethora of digital devices.

Additionally, AMG signed a MOU with VSPN Korea, the largest esports company in the world, producer of the 2021 LCK Challengers League, the Crossfire Stars 2020 Grand Final, and the PUBG Continental Series 2 ASIA/APAC. AMG and VSPN Korea will work together to further develop the global esports market.

Gary Kim, COO of Airwaves Media Group, noted that "VSPN Korea's achievements and strength in the Asia region are unparalleled, and we are pleased to work together with them."

To learn more about Airwaves Media Group's global esports initiatives and Airwaves Games Network's upcoming digital platforms and leagues, visit https://www.agnstudios.net/

About AMG

AMG is a digital media studio focused on live esports. In addition to its own tournaments and leagues, AMG helps publishers monetize their Esports and gaming content through cost-effective and full turnkey solutions. From Esports league production to distribution to sales, AMG provides a one-stop solution for all things related to gaming and Esports. With over 20 years of media experience, AMG has developed strong relationships with key media partners, sponsors, talents and investors. AMG is also a holding company for Slay, a music gaming app scheduled to launch early 2022.

Media Contact

Matthew Coleto

Director of Marketing, Airwaves Media Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Airwaves Media Group

Related Links

https://www.amgnow.net/

