AirWay Achieves R2:2013 Certification

HEBRON, Ky., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirWay Technologies, Inc., a global provider of wireless telecom network equipment, asset management programs and related professional services, announced today that its main operating facility in Hebron, Kentucky has achieved the Responsible Recycling (R2:2013) certification. This R2 certification is accredited by a third-party certification body and checks to ensure companies' processes are set up with high regard for the environment, health and safety, and downstream processors due diligence.

With R2 certification, AirWay customers can have confidence that used and end-of-life electronic equipment consigned to or purchased from the Company is appropriately managed in a manner that is environmentally responsible, protective of the health and safety of workers and the public, and data-secure for all data stored on media devices. Recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an accredited certification standard, R2:2013 requires strict accountability for environmental, health and safety practices. Certification also requires tracking and downstream accountability and prohibits e-waste from being mishandled or illegally exported. Facility security, mandatory employee background checks, and the highest industry standards for data destruction and sanitization of data sensitive devices are also included.

AirWay is also now accredited for the ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certification programs. These quality and safety certifications provide the Company's customers the added comfort that AirWay's products and services will meet the industry's highest quality and safety standards.

Thomas Eaton, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased that our Hebron operating facility has earned these quality, processing and safety certifications. Our employees have worked extremely hard over the past year to expand our operations in Kentucky and earn these accreditations and awards. Their outstanding efforts and operating discipline have positioned us to aggressively pursue the many significant growth opportunities present in our key market channels."

AirWay Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is a global provider of new and repurposed wireless telecom network equipment, asset management programs and related professional services. AirWay's customer base includes national, regional and rural wireless carriers and local distributors operating in over 80 countries. Its suite of professional services includes project management, installation, cell site upgrades, kitting, staging and deinstallation. For more information, please visit www.airway.com.

