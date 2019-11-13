Airway Clearance Systems Market Size Worth $698.11 Million by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global airway clearance systems market size is expected to reach USD 698.11 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The airway or mucus clearance devices are majorly used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases. Rising adoption of clearance system to curb the surmounting prevalence of cystic fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchiectasis is the primary market driver.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, About 1 in every 2,500 to 3,500 Caucasian babies is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in U.S. This ratio significantly lower among Asian and African Americans at 1 in 31,000 and 17,000 births, respectively. This factor is expected to contribute to the product demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Flutter mucus clearance device held the dominant market share in 2018 due to cost effectiveness, ease of use, and easy portability of the product

Cystic fibrosis segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period due to growing patient population and available of patient care support

Home care settings held the dominant market share in 2018 mainly due to ease of therapy accessed from the comfort of home

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Electromed Inc.; Aptalis Pharma U.S. Inc.; and Thayer Medical are some of the major market player

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Airway Clearance Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device Type (Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), Flutter Mucus Clearance Device), By Application (Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/airway-clearance-systems-market

Breakthroughs in airway clearance systems are anticipated to positively influence the market. For instance, as manufactured by Dymedso, a digitally controlled acoustic airway clearance device endorses bronchial drainage by inducing vibration in the thoracic walls. Leading to a less painful and more effective treatment. Groundbreaking technological advancements are rapidly transforming the airway clearance devices, creating new growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the airway clearance systems market are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Electromed Inc.; Aptalis Pharma U.S. Inc.; and Thayer Medical. These players account for a significant market share, owing to their broad product offerings. Microsoft, Great Ormond Street Hospital, and University College London have collaborated to develop Project Fizzyo, to make the cystic fibrosis treatment more enjoyable for the children. This project gamifies the treatment with the help of innovative technology.

Major market players are focusing on increasing their brand penetration and acceptance by collaborating with insurance companies. For instance, under Patient Assistance Program, Hill-Rom offers access to VitalCough System and Vest Airway Clearance System for reducing the financial burden from the eligible patients.

Grand View Research has segmented the global airway clearance systems market based on device type, application, end use, and region:

Airway Clearance Systems Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)



Flutter Mucus Clearance Device



High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO)



Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV)



Others

Airway Clearance Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Cystic Fibrosis



Neuromuscular



Bronchiectasis



Others (Immotile Cilia Syndrome, Chronic Bronchitis)

Airway Clearance Systems End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals & Clinics



Home Care Settings



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Airway Clearance Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.