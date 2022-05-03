Airway Management Tubes Market Size to Grow by USD 255.98 Mn | 43% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Device - Supraglottic devices, infraglottic devices, resuscitators, and others

- Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Vendor Insights

The Airway Management Tubes Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambu AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cook Medical LLC

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Flexicare (Group) Ltd.

Fuji Systems Co. Ltd.

Intersurgical Ltd.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Medis Medical (UK) Ltd

Medtronic Plc

Mercury Medical

Pulmodyne Inc.

Roper Technologies Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

SourceMark

SunMed LLC

Teleflex Inc.

Trudell Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for airway management tubes. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe and the rest of the world.

Over the forecast period, the airway management tubes market in North America will benefit from the introduction of innovative single-use devices as well as recommendations from regulatory bodies and government organisations to utilise such devices to lower the risk of HAIs.

Furthermore, countries such as US, Canada, Germany, France, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Airway Management Tubes Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The market share of airway management tubes held by supraglottic airways (SGAs) would expand significantly. The materials and components used in laryngeal mask airways are inexpensive, which lowers the masks' overall maintenance costs. Furthermore, the European Resuscitation Council and the American Heart Association suggest these masks for emergency airway management. In the approaching years, such variables will fuel segment growth.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased desire for single-use devices, as reusable goods provide a danger of cross-contamination, resulting in HAIs or nosocomial infections, is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide airway management tubes market expansion. Another market trend that is projected to favourably impact the industry in the forecast period is a growing emphasis on paediatric airway management. During the forecast period, however, the dangers and issues associated with airway management devices may hinder the worldwide airway management tubes market's growth.

Airway Management Tubes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 255.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambu AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare (Group) Ltd., Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medis Medical (UK) Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Mercury Medical, Pulmodyne Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Smiths Group Plc, SourceMark, SunMed LLC, Teleflex Inc., Trudell Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Device

5.3 Supraglottic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Supraglottic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Supraglottic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Supraglottic devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Supraglottic devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Infraglottic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Infraglottic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Infraglottic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Infraglottic devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Infraglottic devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Resuscitators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Resuscitators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Resuscitators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Resuscitators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Resuscitators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ambu AS

Exhibit 93: Ambu AS - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ambu AS - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Ambu AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Ambu AS - Segment focus

10.4 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 97: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Flexicare (Group) Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Flexicare (Group) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Flexicare (Group) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Flexicare (Group) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Intersurgical Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Intersurgical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Intersurgical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Intersurgical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 107: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 108: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 115: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 SunMed LLC

Exhibit 120: SunMed LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: SunMed LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: SunMed LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 123: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

Exhibit 128: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

