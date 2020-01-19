Airworks Reveals the Top Reasons to Buy a Drone in 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the best drone on the market is not easy, as the offering is so wide and varied. DJI offers a solution for every need: from the extra-lightweight Mavic Mini, which films incredibly smooth videos, to more professional drones like the Mavic 2 Pro to record adrenaline-filled adventures.

AirWorks uncovers the details about the all-time favorite DJI Mavic drones so everyone can finally make an informed purchase and start getting high-quality footage.

Spectacular patterns of the natural world

Top reasons to buy a drone

There are many valid reasons for choosing a DJI drone:

Gaining new perspective on the world

Shooting smooth video footage

Having fun while shooting

Finding opportunities to make money

Entering the DJI Family

Getting social-media worthy shots

Getting out of the house and exploring the world

Using a drone allows anyone to have a new perspective of the world. This makes for amazing pictures and videos that will leave viewers breathless.

DJI drones offer unbeatable smoothness when shooting videos: all aircraft come with top-performing gimbals that make them perfect for both professionals and recreational users.

Flying a drone is also just plain fun. It evokes childhood memories of piloting a remote car (the DJI RobotMaster S1 could come pretty close to this experience) and could also feel a bit like soaring the skies like a bird. The DJI Goggles enable users to get a real first-person view of the sky, making the entire experience even more immersive and engaging. You could also think about joining FPV races and test your competitive edge in aerial obstacle courses at breakneck speeds.

DJI drones offer numerous opportunities to make money, such as photography, video making, mapping, 3D modeling, precision agriculture, real estate advertising, inspections and safety (AirWorks also offers many Enterprise Solutions).

Joining the DJI Family means having the chance to interact with like-minded people who are always trying to improve their flying, photography and photo editing skills. This is a very stimulating community to be part of and challenges anyone to become the best version of themselves.

By using DJI drones, one has the chance to create social-media worthy shots that stand out on feeds and capture followers' attention. Having eye-catching and engaging posts is essential in the competitive world of social media.

Choosing a Mavic Series Drone

Drones belonging to the DJI Mavic Series are without a doubt among the most popular in the skies. This family is quite big and comprehends drones with different specifics; everyone is sure to find the one most suitable for their needs.

The Mavic Mini is ideal for beginners. It offers lots of exciting features for maximum fun. The Mavic Mini is the lightest drone in the Mavic Series, and it's so small it can fit in the palm of a hand. Its 3-axis gimbal and 2.7K camera guarantee crystal-clear shots that are perfect for social media. It allows up to 30 minutes of flight time without having to worry about running out of battery life. Pairing it with the DJI App is the best solution for an easy and seamless flight experience.

The Mavic Air features a 3-axis gimbal and 4K/30fps video. With its 8 GB storage, videos and photos can be saved directly to the drone. Ultra-portable and foldable, it can be taken just about anywhere. It offers up to 21 minutes of flight time and comes with the Smart Capture special feature to launch and control the drone using only hand gestures.

The Mavic 2 is certainly the star of the Mavic Series, allowing for exceptional aerial videos even in low-light conditions. It comes in two versions: the Mavic 2 Pro and the Mavic 2 Zoom. Both offer a foldable, portable design and have a 4K camera and 3-axis gimbal to ensure smooth footage in any situation.

They offer up to 31 minutes of flight time, the longest of any Mavic series drone.

The main difference is the fact that the Mavic 2 Pro features a Hasselblad Camera, while the Mavic 2 Zoom features a Dolly Zoom, adding a unique warping effect to videos.

The Mavic 2 offers exceptional technology and is sure to satisfy professional users who are always looking to innovate.

AirWorks sells all DJI drones, gimbals and cameras in its physical and online stores; it also provides consulting services to any company wishing to use drones in their business ventures and has created DJI Educational, the exclusive online platform offering online courses for all DJI products.

