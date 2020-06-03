AIRZAI Introduces Hand Sanitizer to its Care Product Line in Response to Critical Global Demand Faced by Frontline Workers

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRZAI, a tech startup that recently introduced their all-natural, patent-pending AIRZAI Care Air Sanitizer, today announced the launch of their premium hand sanitizer – an addition to their growing line of Care products. The AIRZAI hand sanitizer will be available in the United States and Canada and is both FDA and Health Canada certified.

Airzai Care Air Sanitizer

AIRZAI's first-ever premium hand sanitizers are being produced at a facility in California, and the company already has plans for expansion to an additional facility in Houston to meet the growing demand. AIRZAI is currently focused on bulk orders to meet the needs of frontline healthcare workers in hospitals, nursing homes and even dentist and doctors' offices as non-essential appointments are beginning to be permitted.

"After seeing the immense success of our AIRZAI Care air sanitizer product on the market, we understood the demand for sanitation products overall is still very much on the rise and here to stay," said CEO and co-founder of AIRZAI, Muneeb Mushtaq. "We decided that providing this crucial product to assist our strong community of healthcare workers was the right move as the pandemic runs its course. Working with our partners and utilizing our resources, the AIRZAI team was able to quickly source and develop materials for a premium hand sanitizer to meet the ever-growing demand across the country."

Additionally, AIRZAI is committed to donate over 10,000 bottles of their Air and hand sanitizer products where certain communities are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. AIRZAI Care premium hand sanitizer includes 72% isopropyl, glycerol and hydroxypropyl, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria while remaining gentle on hands.

If you are interested in purchasing Airzai Care hand sanitizer for personal use, please visit airzai.com. As AIRZAI is currently focused on meeting the ever-increasing demand by frontline healthcare and essential workers, they are offering special wholesale pricing for hospitals and essential establishments. If you are interested in obtaining bulk orders, send an email to [email protected].

About Airzai

Airzai is a Toronto-based direct-to-consumer lifestyle tech brand creating products that are transforming the home and hospitality fragrance industry. Aroma, Airzai's flagship product, is the first dual smart home fragrance diffuser for consumers that utilizes curated luxury fragrances with premium ingredients. Airzai Aroma was designed by award winning designer Fred Bould, who also created Roku, Nest, and GoPro. Airzai also recently introduced CARE, a line of disinfectant products that embodies Airzai's luxury fragrances. For more information, visit airzai.com.

Media Contact:

Di Gallo, Head of Marketing at AIRZAI

[email protected]; (616) 901-4667

SOURCE Airzai