AIS Launches Sew the Masks Campaign to Support First Responders and Others at High Risk from COVID-19

"No healthcare worker, first responder, nursing home resident or other at-risk person should be worried about access to personal protective equipment. Yet we continue to see mask shortages among the people most at risk of infection," said Bruce Platzman, CEO of AIS. "We strongly believe that high quality, comfortable, reusable masks are the answer. And we are aggressively recruiting sewing enthusiasts across the region and corporate partners to join this effort, collaborate with AIS, and collectively support the communities in which they live and work."

The Sew the Mask program consists of four steps:

1) Volunteer sewing enthusiasts – "The Rosies" - request a kit of materials for the creation of 50 masks at www.sewthemasks.com.

2) These kits ship directly from AIS with easy-to-follow instructions, precut materials and return labels + packaging.

3) Completed masks are returned in the provided packaging to AIS within 25-30 days.

4) AIS performs a quality check on every completed mask, and then ships boxes of masks to corporate sponsors and partners for distribution and donation within their own communities.

"Our company has donated thousands of masks already to hospitals and first responders across Massachusetts. But the need is so great, we could never do alone what we can do with others, joining together as part of coordinated effort," said Platzman. "We are launching this program in New England, with the goal of it expanding to other regions. We think there are many potential 'Rosies' out there ready to donate their skills and time to ensure high-quality PPE is there when these people at highest risk need it. And we believe some great corporate citizens will join us in sponsoring the effort by covering material costs and coordinating mask donations."

AIS allocated a production line of its employees in early April on the manufacturing floor to make these high-quality reusable masks using antimicrobial, moisture repellent fabric for the covers and a non-treated, comfortable inner layer filter of non-woven polypropylene. AIS masks are already helping protect healthcare workers at UMass Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital, as well as first responders around Massachusetts and others at elevated risk.

For more information, to become a "Rosie" or to learn about corporate partnerships and sponsorship of mask creation and donations, visit www.sewthemasks.com.

ABOUT AIS

AIS is a leading manufacturer of commercial office furniture and boasts one of the most impressive stories of growth and success in the furniture industry. Founded in 1989, the company is known for offering market-relevant, feature-rich product lines that entice designers and support the diverse needs of end-users while offering exceptional value. AIS is an innovator that leads the industry in sustainable, lean manufacturing, lead-time performance and manufacturing flexibility. AIS has over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space and operates in Leominster, MA. For more information, visit the website at https://www.ais-inc.com/

SOURCE AIS