Aisera Appoints Abhi Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera , the world's first AI Service Management (AISM) platform that automates tasks, actions and workflows for employees and customers, announced today that it has appointed Abhi Maheshwari as chief financial officer to help propel the company through its next phase of growth.

Maheshwari joins Aisera from CrowdStrike, a global enterprise cloud company that delivers endpoint security and has a $1+ billion revenue run-rate in 2021. As CAO for CrowdStrike, he led accounting operations, reporting, treasury and tax functions. Prior to joining CrowdStrike, he was head of worldwide finance at Logitech. Maheshwari brings several years of multinational experience leading global growth, financial strategy, operations and IPOs in the technology industry.

"Abhi has an impressive track record growing global enterprise cloud and SaaS businesses," said Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and co-founder of Aisera. "His financial, strategic leadership and commitment to operational excellence makes him ideally suited to assume the role of Aisera's CFO as we continue to rapidly scale our business."

"Autonomous service management is the future," said Maheshwari. "Aisera's best in class AI platform with auto-resolution rates of up to 85 percent is truly transformational and is serving several fortune 1000 companies. Aisera's technology is revolutionizing the service management industry and I'm looking forward to supporting Muddu and the team to execute on its vision."

"It's incredible to see Aisera's 300 percent growth in its customer base for several years in a row, while establishing partnerships with the biggest leaders across the technology space, resulting in a growing base of over 65 million users," said Venky Ganesan, partner of Menlo Ventures. "Aisera has been able to truly solidify itself as the leader in AI-empowered customer service and cloud/IT operations, and we foresee exponential growth as businesses leverage Aisera to manage costs and scale support services," added Ganesan.

With the future of the distributed workforce and digital acceleration, Aisera has transformed customer and employee experience across a variety of sectors (health, education, banking, technology, security, defense), strategically partnering with enterprises like Zoom , Microsoft , 8x8 , Cisco and McAfee . Aisera's next-generation AI platform integrates with over 400 applications including Salesforce , Zendesk , ServiceNow , Slack , Workday, Microsoft Teams , and omnichannel support to deliver an end-to-end autonomous service delivery experience.

