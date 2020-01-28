Aisera Launches AI Service Management (AISM) Platform With Astonishingly High Auto-Resolution Rates

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) driven service experience solution, announced its launch in a highly anticipated debut—with a record year-to-year growth of 350% and a growing number of enterprise customers fully deployed on the platform. After two years of working with top multinational corporations, Aisera is initiating a powerful product launch that will deliver this transformational AI platform to corporations looking for the best in self-service experience solutions.

Aisera's arrival gives Chief Information Officers (CIOs) the robust AI Service Management (AISM) solution they seek to achieve an exceptional service experience spanning the enterprise across Information Technology (IT), Human Resources (HR), Facilities, Customer Service, IT Operations and DevOps. AISM will make a real, positive impact in the customer experience while helping companies vastly improve employee productivity at a fraction of current costs.

Aisera reflects the vision of entrepreneur/disruptor Muddu Sudhakar for a comprehensive solution capable of automating repetitive tasks and actions, enabling true self-service capabilities and streamlining resolution—yielding an excellent user experience while driving business revenue and growth. Using Aisera, employees and customers achieve autonomous self-service resolutions without needing assistance from humans.

"CIOs are under increased pressure to help their organizations improve the customer experience. This makes perfect sense, given that CIOs can connect the dots among people, processes, and technology; but are they equipped with the right set of tools and technology?" asked Sudhakar. "Aisera is architected to improve enterprise service experience by leveraging the latest advances in AI, machine learning, knowledge graphs and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) search."

Aisera's unprecedented level of service desk automation calls upon a trio of technology breakthroughs: Conversational Robotic Process Automation (RPA), conversational AI and TicketIQ. This trio provides instant resolution of support requests that are addressed, even outside regular business hours. Averaging less than one second in response time for the 6M+ interactions that go through their no-code platform, Aisera's self-learning capability improves auto-resolution rates to deliver greater self-service to users. With 10M+ users on the platform to date, this AISM is changing the game in AI.

Aisera employs the key components of AI—NLU and Natural Language Processing (NLP)—to enable unsupervised learning and effective dialogue management, capable of maintaining the status of a process or transaction. This is a key AI differentiator providing an omnichannel experience to users.

"Aisera is leading AI technology that enabled us to improve our productivity while still providing a compelling customer experience. Our partnership with Aisera has allowed us to achieve significant business outcomes, and we are now seeing appreciable deflection of cases within the addressable spectrum for Aisera," said Aneel Jaeel, SVP, Customer Success Group for McAfee.

Early-adopters, including McAfee and Autodesk, have seen an average auto-resolution rate of 45% or greater, with an 80% improvement in CSAT and user productivity rising by 50% or more.

"Aisera's technology helps us predict complex operational issues before they can affect our business operations. Aisera's AI Service Experience solution provides value for Autodesk by successfully detecting and predicting major incidents to improve business uptime and service availability," said Prakash Kota, CIO, Autodesk.

