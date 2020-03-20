Aisera Offers Free Virtual Assistance to Healthcare Providers and Government Agencies to Manage Citizens' Questions and Concerns

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, a Palo Alto-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions company that came out of stealth earlier this year, announced today that it will provide free 24/7 AI, technology-based assistance to healthcare providers and government agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aisera is offering its remote working virtual assistant and collaboration app free for 60 days to help healthcare organizations, agencies, and businesses provide customer service during a time of need during the global pandemic. The Aisera Virtual Assistant will help hospitals and government agencies deliver COVID-19-related responses to the high volume of questions, concerns, and inquiries caused by this pandemic.

Health providers and government agencies with ServiceNow, Atlassian/Jira, Zendesk, and Salesforce tools can easily sign up for free service. Once healthcare companies and government agencies complete the sign-up, Aisera's Virtual Assistant will be up and running in just a few hours to rapidly inform and service concerned citizens.

"The overwhelming amount of inquiries are beyond what staff and current tools can handle," said Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera. "We know this tool can help save lives and slow the spread of this disease by providing timely response to urgent public inquiries. Therefore, we're stepping up to provide relief to these organizations on the front lines and ensure that America, and the rest of the world, win against this invisible enemy."

Aisera offers the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Management (AISM) solution, incorporating conversational AI and RPA to automate workflows interactively for both enterprise and consumer organizations. Propelled by AI and Machine Learning, the solution auto-resolves tasks, actions, and workflows for IT, Customer Service, Sales, and Operations. It works with existing service desk products (Salesforce, ServiceNow, Atlassian, and BMC, for example) and knowledge bases to deliver users a superior end-to-end experience. Aisera improves productivity, enables self-service, and drastically reduces service desk and operations costs.

Hospitals are setting up chatbots, symptom checkers, and telemedicine tools virtually overnight to triage patients so that healthy people can stay home. Aisera's self-learning AISM employs the key components of AI—NLU and Natural Language Processing (NLP)—to enable unsupervised learning and a stateful flow of dialogue, which maintains the status of a process or transaction. A key AI differentiator is the ability to offer a natural omnichannel experience to users. This helps workers successfully manage a high volume of requests and maintain reliable, updated information for worried citizens during these challenging times.

About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, Sales and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, and Salesforce.

