Aisera's Ticket AI Helps Organizations Navigate the Great Resignation and Ongoing Service Challenges

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Great Resignation impacting both internal and external services, Aisera, the world's first AI Service Management (AISM) platform, has announced the general availability of Ticket AI, a solution devised for high-growth companies to automate and scale support organizations seamlessly using existing ticketing systems. Ticket AI improves CSAT and NPS, and reduces churn and escalation while increasing customer service agent productivity.

Ticket AI has continuous self-learning capabilities that empower agents by recommending similar tickets or cases, knowledge articles, and next-best actions to speed the resolution process. Through a thorough analysis of live agent conversations Ticket AI effectively eliminates manual service agent processes, creating an exceptional AI service experience for both agents and users.

"This platform raises agent productivity while improving the user experience substantially, as service agents use Aisera's Ticket AI to automate customer workflows, service desk workflows and auto-triage tickets and cases for improved CX where the human touch is needed," said Aisera co-founder and CEO, Muddu Sudhakar.

Ticket AI's capabilities represent a quantum advance in speed, simplicity, and automation. From routine password resets, billing, subscriptions, technical support issues and troubleshooting to more complex issues, Ticket AI enables resolution across multiple channels without human intervention. Should a human agent be needed, however, the ticket or case handover is smooth and seamless.

Continuous AI learning leverages past resolved tickets/cases to automatically close knowledge gaps and improve prediction accuracy for future requests. Ticket AI is available across multiple domains such as Customer Service, Sales, Marketing, Finance, IT & HR.

Ticket AI's out-of-the-box capabilities include:

Auto-Resolution Agent-Assist Auto-Triage Automated & Continuous AI Learning Real-time Reinforcement Learning Multilingual Omnichannel Support Agent Coaching & Predictive Performance Dashboards

To ensure familiarity and productivity out-of-the-box, Ticket AI is offered as the system of Intelligence and integrates seamlessly with leading platforms, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk, Atlassian, Jira Service Management, BMC as well as automations with Zoom, WebEx, Box, G Suite, Office 365, SharePoint, Adobe, Dropbox, AWS, Azure, Microsoft, Google Cloud and others.



"Aisera's Conversational AI has provided Chegg's global employees with the ability to self-serve and solve many of their IT service needs within minutes, regardless of time zones," said Brian McGuiness, Director, IT Operations, Chegg. "It's made a vast difference in reducing Chegg's IT ticket burden and decreased response time. Within a month, the AI Service Desk was closing as many tickets as a typical tech, freeing our team to address the higher-level challenges and focus on the IT strategy needed to support Chegg's growing business."



Both AI Service Desk and AI Customer Service combine Ticket AI with Aisera's market-leading Conversational AI and Conversational RPA, along with unsupervised NLP/NLU in an agile, scalable, cloud-native format founded on a sophisticated, rich-featured virtual assistant. The combination of AI, automation, and agent assistance allows organizations to more readily scale to respond to both rising requests and limited agent availability.



"Zoom saw unprecedented growth, which created a need for AI and automation for its customer service to offer a great user experience with accurate and timely service request resolutions," said Nick Chong, Head of Global Services & Support. "Zoom chose to partner with Aisera to deliver automated case resolutions for billing, subscription management, and technical support-related customer requests. Aisera's AI Customer Service solution has been instrumental for Zoom's customer service organization to deliver an exceptional user experience and improve overall customer satisfaction."



"For both onsite and remote workforces, Ticket AI scales robustly, increases CSAT, reduces operating costs, lowers ticket and call volumes, and assists agents effortlessly across multiple data sources to speed resolutions," says Sudhakar. "In many customer use cases, the user experience and enhanced productivity speak for themselves."



About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, sales, and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, and Salesforce.

