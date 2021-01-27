Aisha Tyler's Courage+Stone Ready To Drink Cocktails Awarded Double Gold At 2020 PR%F Awards In Las Vegas

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Courage+Stone premium bottled cocktails has won double gold for its first two flavor profiles, The Classic Old Fashioned and The Classic Manhattan, it was announced by the Proof Awards 2020 presented by Food and Beverage magazine. Created by actress/director Aisha Tyler, Courage+Stone launched in early 2020. The brand also garnered Double Gold in Design Distinction at the 2020 Proof Awards for its sleek and stylish bottle design.

Comprised of top spirits buyers and hospitality industry experts from across the nation, the awards panel of judges convened at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Las Vegas late last year to sample offerings from over 700 brands in a double-blind tasting competition, where Courage+Stone stood out for its excellence in design, and, most importantly, in flavor.

As a woman of color, Aisha Tyler, occupies an ownership space estimated to be held by fewer than 5% of brands industry-wide, adding to the brand's distinction. As the brand's founder, Aisha personally envisions and formulates the flavor profiles of the C+S range of cocktails.

"Courage + Stone grew out of my personal passion for great classic cocktails. I created these flavor profiles to give people a craft cocktail experience at home without the mess, special ingredients or complicated recipes. I am thrilled that the Proof Award judges enjoyed our flagship cocktails as much as I do. I'm grateful for the recognition and excited to share these great beverages with people who want to enjoy a delicious cocktail at home without the fuss."

Distilled and bottled in Brooklyn, Courage+Stone can be ordered online and delivered directly to customers at home at www.courageandstone.com. It is available at retailers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California and continues to expand to new locations regularly. Both 80 proof cocktails feature small batch American rye whiskey and proprietary bitters. The Old Fashioned includes notes of orange and dark cherry, while the Manhattan, adds a bespoke sweet vermouth and notes of cherry and dark chocolate.

Courage+Stone makes a great Valentine's Day gift and is the perfect ready-to-pour cocktail, conveniently and deliciously making any celebration day special. Available in both 200 ml. flasks, and new full-sized 750 ml. bottles.

