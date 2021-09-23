AISIN Aftermarket Announces New Corporate Branding, Logo and Packaging

The new AISIN brand and logo embody AISIN's vision and philosophy, "Inspiring Movement, Creating Tomorrow," while the new tag line, "We Touch the Future" reinforces its commitment to moving forward collectively as a group, employing new technologies to create new mobility products and services that will ensure safety, comfort and beauty for the environment through clean power.

The roll out of the new AISIN logo is currently under way, making its debut on the AISIN Aftermarket website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Eventually, the new logo will be utilized in AISIN Aftermarket's marketing and ad campaigns.

Along with these changes, AISIN automotive hard parts in the new colored packaging will also trickle into the market. "People will still see products under the old AISIN brand, logo and packaging for some period of time as we work through the transition," said Larrow Kaufman, Senior Manager for Sales and Marketing. "On-shelf timing will vary based on our inventory of hard parts in the old AISIN packaging and AISIN product sell-through," he added.

The new colored packaging for AISIN automotive hard parts features three distinct elements, the background design, the distinctive gold icon and the new AISIN logo. Detailed packaging design specifications and anti-counterfeiting measures have been put in place in order to deter the proliferation of imitation AISIN products.

"With our new global corporate brand identity, AISIN Aftermarket (Americas) is well-positioned to continue its unwavering commitment to develop and provide premium quality automotive products that are relevant to the repair and service markets now and in the future," remarked Dwayne Bates, General Manager, AISIN Aftermarket.

Visit the AISIN Aftermarket website to learn more: https://aisinaftermarket.com/ or check out the AISIN social media page https://www.facebook.com/AISINAftermarketNA

AISIN training videos can be found on AISIN Aftermarket's official YouTube channel at AISIN Aftermarket - AWA

About AISIN Aftermarket

AISIN Aftermarket (Americas), a business division of AISIN Group based in Torrance, Calif., provides OE-quality premium parts and components to the automotive aftermarket, utilizing the engineering expertise, technological competencies, and resources as one of the largest Tier One suppliers in the world. AISIN Aftermarket offers an extensive line of automotive products in categories such as: cooling, engine, drivetrain, body, electronics, chemicals, and fluids. AISIN Aftermarket is also the exclusive distributor of ADVICS brake and brake-related products. AISIN brings OE quality to your driveway through a vast global distribution network as well as warehouse locations in California and Tennessee to service North America (Canada and USA) and ASLA, Panama to service Latin America.

For further information, please visit www.aisinaftermarket.com or contact AISIN directly at [email protected].

