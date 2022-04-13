AISL Harrow Scholarships 2022/24 Winners Announced

The selection process was rigorous, fair and balanced. From hundreds of applicants, 12 were selected for interview and, from these, 6 successful candidates were chosen based on their outstanding academic performance, English fluency, and extracurricular talents, alongside their commitment to leadership and service activities.

AISL is delighted to announce that the 2022/24 recipients of the AISL Harrow Scholarships are (from left to right): Pui Yan Sham Peony (Hong Kong SAR, China), Ka Hin Cheung Kyan (UK), Lauren Saunders (UK), Kaijun Chang (USA), Eaint Aunt Auw (Thailand) and Yoon Yati (Myanmar). The AISL Harrow family extends a warm welcome to each of these scholarship awardees. They will join AISL Harrow Hong Kong, AISL Harrow Shanghai and AISL Harrow Bangkok from September of this year.

In response to the awards, Dr. Rosanna Wong, Chairman of Asia International School Limited, praised the six recipients of the AISL Harrow Scholarships as "truly outstanding". She noted, "they exemplify the very best of academic and extra-curricular excellence; we are proud to have them joined the AISL Harrow family."

EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE FOR LIFE AND LEADERSHIP

The establishment of the AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme is another milestone in AISL Harrow's long history of educational excellence. The Programme seeks to enhance the diversity of the AISL Harrow community by attracting academically gifted students from around the world. The scholarships give students the chance to experience all that a Harrow education affords: Excellence in and out of the classroom, the development of leadership skills, and a commitment to service.

Through the AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme, AISL is proud to be giving back to the global community, extending the availability of an excellent AISL Harrow education to students from around the world, allowing them access to a prestigious British education and, subsequently, to top universities.

As exemplified by the AISL Harrow scholars, graduates leave as capable, confident and caring individuals, their well-rounded skills-base and holistic nature provide the foundation for them to become future leaders.

Alongside the AISL Harrow Scholarships, the individual Harrow-branded schools in Asia also provide scholarship opportunities for gifted students. To learn more, please subscribe to AISL Harrow's official Facebook Page (AISL Harrow Schools) and view the AISL Harrow Schools website at https://www.harrowschools.com/.

About Asia International School Limited (AISL) GROUP

Asia International School Limited (AISL) is a leading provider of world-class K-12 education in Asia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary Harrow International Management Services Limited and affiliates, AISL sub-licenses the Harrow brand and provides professional educational services to our Harrow branded schools, including AISL Harrow International Schools, AISL Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies and AISL Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres. In the academic year of 2021/2022, the Group has 17 schools and early years centres in the network.

