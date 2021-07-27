AIT Worldwide Logistics welcomes Eric Kirchner to board of directors

"We're moving full steam ahead toward a bright horizon and Eric's intellect is a valuable asset on the next leg of our journey," added AIT's Chief Information Officer, Ray Fennelly.

Kirchner's 40-year career has been spent providing leadership and direction at large transportation and logistics organizations, and he brings unique insights to his role on the AIT board. From 2009 to 2015, he served as chief executive officer of UTi Worldwide Inc., a $4.5 billion supply chain management company with 21,000 employees and operations in 59 countries. Kirchner was also president of UPS Freight Forwarding from 2004 to 2009.

"I'm really excited to get to work supporting Vaughn and the entire AIT organization in their drive for continued growth," Kirchner said. "What I was attracted to most about the company is that AIT has already done the hard work of developing a scalable foundation—they're poised and ready to grow not only through acquisitions but also organically."

Kirchner received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University at Bloomington in 1981 and completed the Stanford Executive Program in 2000. He currently resides in Palos Verdes, California.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components, and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

