Aitken * Aitken * Cohn Founding Partner Wylie Aitken Honored as a Daily Journal 2022 'Top 100' Lawyer

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles / San Francisco Daily Journal has named prominent plaintiff lawyer Wylie Aitken one of 2022's Top 100 Lawyers in California out of the state's 266,000 practicing attorneys.

The annual list, published Wednesday, recognizes Wylie for his outstanding success for his clients, leadership as the founding partner of Orange County-based law firm Aitken Aitken Cohn and his representation of numerous individuals and businesses who have suffered catastrophic injuries or huge losses.

Most recently, Wylie and his co-leaders negotiated a substantial settlement in the OC oil spill class action, which will provide fair compensation for the hundreds of victims of the oil spill, including businesses, workers, and homeowners. As a lead co-counsel under appointment by Federal Judge David Carter, Wylie continues to work on finalizing the deal that will ensure the money is allocated fairly to all the plaintiffs and help prevent future oil spill disasters.

"I'm honored and feel fortunate to receive this recognition for doing the work that I love," said Wylie Aitken. "Helping victims in my community, both individuals and businesses, obtain justice and recoup losses for their suffering, which is why I became a lawyer in the first place."

On October 2, 2021, an underwater oil pipeline off the Huntington Beach coast ruptured, spilling an estimated 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean. The rupture created a 13-square-mile slick, which deposited oil onto beaches and wetlands. A federal grand jury last year indicted Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. and two of its subsidiaries on charges related to illegally discharging oil.

From victims of catastrophic injuries brought by major auto injuries, unsafe amusement parks, dangerous products, business fraud, or bad faith acts by insurance companies, throughout Wylie's 40-year career, he has obtained many landmark verdicts and settlements. His impressive results include a $54 million verdict on behalf of a 9-year-old girl following a trial against the U.S. government due to an auto collision that occurred when a federal employee ran a red light and broadsided the car in which she was riding.

In addition to his legal work and recognition, Wylie has an extraordinary record of service in the community as an advisor to many of our political leaders. Senator Diane Feinstein appointed Wylie as Chair of the committee that screens and recommends U.S. Attorneys and federal judges to the White House. He was also appointed by Governor Schwarzenegger and Governor Jerry Brown to serve on the Arts Council of the State of California (a four-year term) and became its Chair. Wylie served as Chapman University's Chair of the Board of Trustees from 2016-2020 and presided over many pressing issues, including the departure of John Eastman and the diversity of its student body.

Wylie's community and philanthropic activities are extensive, including Chair of the National Council of The American Film Institute (AFI), Segerstrom Center for the Arts Trustee; South Coast Repertory, Past-Chair; Chair of Board of Advisors Chapman University Fowler School of Law; Chair of the Board for The Voice of Orange County; Mission San Juan Capistrano Preservation Foundation, Board Member; Santa Ana College Alumni Award; Cal State University Fullerton President's Circle; Marquette University Law School's President's Council, and Advisory Board and its outstanding law alumni award; and, CSUF Special Games–Kathleen Faley Memorial,(Chair).

He presently co-chairs the advisory committee for the Chapman University Performing Arts Center and is an advisor to the Bette Aitken Arts Center at the Chance Theater.

