AIVITA Biomedical Consumer Skincare Line ROOT OF SKIN™ to Be Sold on Home Shopping Channel QVC Japan

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today it has executed a deal to sell the Company's ROOT OF SKIN™ line of rejuvenating skincare products on the Japanese home shopping channel QVC Japan. AIVITA has partnered with Japan-based Trade & Research Co., Ltd. to manage Japanese distribution channels for its skincare products.

"We are delighted to access one of the largest skincare distribution markets in the world," said Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA's Chairman and CEO. "And we are proud to dedicate all proceeds from the sale of this revolutionary product to the treatment of women with ovarian cancer."

ROOT OF SKIN™ is AIVITA's proprietary consumer skincare line for skin rejuvenation, made possible through the same proprietary knowledge and expertise used to develop its cutting-edge cell therapies. The all-new actives complex SourceCode Technology™ contains the complete set of factors and supporting biological components present in young, healthy skin.

ROOT OF SKIN™ will be premiered on the QVC Japan network November 26, 2018 at 14:00 JST.

About ROOT OF SKIN™

ROOT OF SKIN™ is a rejuvenating line of skincare products fueled by an unrelenting pursuit for advancements in life-changing and life-saving treatments. Harnessing breakthroughs in stem cell therapy, AIVITA Biomedical developed a technology that does more than just boost regeneration. The patented actives complex SourceCode Technology™ renews, repairs and protects, just as your skin did at its youngest and healthiest stage. Rich with every biological component healthy skin needs for development, and free of any unnecessary ingredients. All proceeds support treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products.

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical

Related Links

http://www.aivitabiomedical.com

