AIVITA Biomedical Launches Professional ROOT of SKIN™ MD Skincare Line in Japan

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today the launch of the Company's professional ROOT of SKIN™ MD brand of rejuvenating skincare products in Japan. A launch event attended by beauty industry press, the CEOs of both AIR Group and AIVITA, and various influencers in the sector was held at the office of AIR Group, an influential Japanese beauty holdings company, in Ginza, Tokyo on August 27, 2019.

Headquartered in Tokyo, AIR Group is the Japanese agent of several global beauty brands and has a network of 300 high end beauty salons across Japan. AIVITA's ROOT of SKIN™ MD products will be carried in AIR Group affiliated salons with medical professionals.

ROOT of SKIN™ MD is AIVITA's professional skincare line for skin rejuvenation, made possible through the same proprietary knowledge and expertise used to develop its cutting-edge cell therapies. The all-new actives complex SourceCode Technology™ contains the complete set of factors and supporting biological components present in young, healthy skin. AIVITA uses 100% of proceeds from the sale of its professional ROOT of SKIN™ MD skincare line and its consumer ROOT of SKIN™ skincare line to support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

"The launch of our professional MD line follows the highly successful performance of our consumer line that launched earlier this year in Japan," said Dr. Hans Keirstead, AIVITA's Chief Executive Officer. "The successive launch of consumer and professional lines, combined with a use of proceeds that is unprecedented in the beauty sector, make for a highly unique business plan that seems to be working extremely well."

Two days prior to the AIR launch event, AIVITA's consumer ROOT of SKIN™ product line set record sales on home shopping channel QVC Japan's Today's Special Value.

About ROOT of SKIN™

ROOT of SKIN™ is a rejuvenating line of skincare products fueled by an unrelenting pursuit for advancements in life-changing and life-saving treatments. Harnessing breakthroughs in stem cell therapy, AIVITA Biomedical developed a technology that does more than just boost regeneration. The patented actives complex SourceCode Technology™ renews, repairs and protects, just as your skin did at its youngest and healthiest stage. Rich with every biological component healthy skin needs for development, and free of any unnecessary ingredients. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products.

