AIVITA Biomedical Receives Import Approval to Distribute its Professional ROOT of SKIN™ MD Skincare Line in Japan

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today that the Company has been granted a government regulatory agency import approval to begin shipping its physician-dispensed ROOT of SKIN™ MD skincare product line to Japan, adding to its prior approval to import the consumer ROOT of SKIN™ line to Japan. This most recent approval follows agreements for expanded distribution of AIVITA's ROOT of SKIN™ consumer and professional lines through Japanese online retailers and 9300 beauty salons and professional clinics, and a series of successful appearances on the home shopping channel QVC Japan in which the ROOT of SKIN™ consumer line set consecutive sales records for consistent and quickest sell outs.

"Immediate and vast market traction is almost unheard of in the beauty sector," said Dr. Hans Keirstead, AIVITA's Chief Executive Officer. "But the reasons for our successful launch in Japan are simple: the product works extremely well, and 100% of the proceeds are used to support the treatment of cancer."

ROOT of SKIN™ MD is AIVITA's proprietary consumer skincare line for skin rejuvenation, made possible through the same proprietary knowledge and expertise used to develop its cutting-edge cell therapies. The all-new actives complex SourceCode Technology™ contains the complete set of factors and supporting biological components present in young, healthy skin.

In addition to its Japanese market expansion, AIVITA has also recently executed a partnership with the global multichannel marketing company Guthy-Renker to boost promotion of its products in the U.S. and worldwide in 2020.

AIVITA uses 100% of proceeds from the sale of its ROOT of SKIN™ skincare product line to support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About ROOT of SKIN™

ROOT of SKIN™ is a rejuvenating line of skincare products fueled by an unrelenting pursuit for advancements in life-changing and life-saving treatments. Harnessing breakthroughs in stem cell therapy, AIVITA Biomedical developed a technology that does more than just boost regeneration. The patented actives complex SourceCode Technology™ renews, repairs and protects, just as your skin did at its youngest and healthiest stage. Rich with every biological component healthy skin needs for development, and free of any unnecessary ingredients. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products.

