AIVITA Biomedical to Present at 2019 BIO International Convention Detailing New Clinical Data from Phase 2 Glioblastoma Trial

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Bio International Convention taking place June 3-6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AIVITA CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead will deliver a corporate presentation highlighting the company's clinical and commercial programs.

The BIO International Convention is an annual event hosting more than 16,000 attendees from around the globe seeking opportunities in partnering, education, and networking with global biotech and pharma leaders. Details of the company presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday June 3, 2019

Time: 2:15 PM EDT

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, Theater 3

In his presentation Dr. Keirstead will highlight new predictive efficacy clinical efficacy data from AIVITA's ongoing 8-center Phase 2 immunotherapy clinical trial in patients with glioblastoma. The trial is investigating AIVITA's platform cancer technology, a next generation immunotherapy targeting the tumor-initiating stem cell. Dr. Keirstead will also share recent developments and international distribution partnerships for its ROOT of SKIN™ line of consumer skincare products, all of the proceeds of which support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

