AIVITA Biomedical to Present at Oncology, Biotech and Aesthetics Conferences in June

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting or exhibiting at the following conferences in June. Details are as follows:

2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: Survival by stage and tumor measurability in metastatic melanoma patients treated with autologous dendritic cell-tumor cell vaccines (No. 2637, Board No. 281)

Session Category: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology

Session Date: Saturday June 1, 2019

Time: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago - Hall A

Bio International Convention

Corporate Presentation

Date: Monday June 3, 2019

Time: 2:15 PM

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia - Theater 4

Cosmetic Bootcamp Summer

Exhibiting Products

Date: June 20-23, 2019

Location: St. Regis Aspen, Colorado

ISSCR Annual Meeting 2019

Multiple Poster Presentations

Abstract Titles: Human stem cell-derived alpha 2-HS glycoprotein (fetuin) and its effect on skin aging (No. 635633); Stem cells-derived membrane bound factors for regenerative medicine (No. 635283); Autologous immunotherapy using cancer stem cells as antigenic source (No. 636244); Juxtracrine signals for in-vitro production of retinal organoids from human embryonic stem cells (No. 636272)

Date: June 26-29, 2019

Location: Los Angeles, California

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

