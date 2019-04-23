AixSwiss Brings Nupure Probiflor and Probipure Junior to Health and Wellness Event in Orlando

"The health and wellness conference fits into our plans to expand our retail distribution network in the United States," said Joerg Paule, CEO of AixSwiss B.V., a leading European nutritional company. "It was a great opportunity to meet with the top retail buyers in the country."

The timing of the conference also coincides with a long-term trend in the popularity of nutritional supplements in the United States.

"Three-quarters of U.S. adults use supplements according to a survey from the Council of Responsible Nutrition," Paule added. "Americans are looking for ways to get healthy, and more people are learning about the importance of healthy gut bacteria.

Recent research now suggests that healthy gut bacteria is not only good for your gastrointestinal system, but it may also have a far-reaching impact on your overall health. The latest findings indicate that intestines filled with good, friendly bacteria may help if you have rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease or a weakened immune system.

Nupure Probiflor, with its 11 different bacterial types and 20 billion active cultures per capsule, provides essential probiotics for optimal digestive support, while Probipure Junior has been designed for the needs of children.

"Our goal is to help people get healthy," Paule said. "Our probiotic supplements offer a good way to increase the good bacteria back into your gut."

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information on AixSwiss, now available on amazon.com, visit www.nupure.net, and follow on Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE AixSwiss B.V.