AixSwiss Brings Nupure Probiflor and Probipure Junior to Health and Wellness Event in Orlando March 31-April 3

"We are very excited about showcasing our Nupure product line. Our two flagship products, Nupure Probiflor and Probipure Junior help people maintain healthy intestinal bacteria," said Joerg Paule, CEO of AixSwiss B.V., a leading European nutritional company.

Recent research now suggests that healthy gut bacteria is not only good for your gastrointestinal system, but it may also have a far-reaching impact on your overall health. The latest findings indicate a gut filled with good, friendly bacteria may help if you have rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease or a weakened immune system.

Nupure Probiflor, with its 11 different bacterial types and 20 billion active cultures per capsule, provides essential probiotics for optimal digestive support, while Probipure Junior has been designed for the needs of children.

The Nupure product line has been expanding its presence in the U.S. market since last year, and they will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.

"Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are looking forward to the feedback we will get from the retail buyers at the conference about our product line," Paule said. "This is just the next step in our process to bring Nupure's useful, high-quality products to the American consumer."

For more information on AixSwiss, now available on amazon.com, visit www.nupure.net, and follow on Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE AixSwiss B.V.