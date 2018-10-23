AixSwiss B.V. explains role of strains present in formula of Nupure Probiflor supplement

According to the European Food Information Council , a non-profit organization that shares science-based information on food and health, said that the human gut contains approximately 100 trillion bacteria cells that belong to more than 1,000 species. Each individual has a different combination of gut microbes, but there's a core set of microorganisms that all humans share.

There are different factors that affect gut microbiota. Those who are born by Caesarean have a different gut microbiota than those who are born naturally. Diet, age, geographical location, intake of food supplements, antibiotics and drugs, environmental influences and disease also affect gut microbiota.

"It's important to work with these bacteria and ensure the beneficial ones survive," Joerg Paule, AixSwiss CEO, said. "Probiotics are effective at improving the body's natural flora balance in the digestive tract in a short time."

Nupure Probiflor has 11 bacterial cultures and 20 billion active cultures per capsule that are critical for restoring and maintaining healthy and strong gut flora. Seven strains of lactobacillus, three strains of bifidobacterium and one strain of streptococcus thermophilus support the digestive system by breaking down various sugar molecules.

AixSwiss decided to add these three specific strains to Nupure Probiflor for the following reasons:

Lactobacillus is a lactic acid bacteria that are naturally found in the intestine and help with digestion by breaking down sugar molecules.

Bifidobacterium digest glucose by fermenting lactic acid, facilitate food absorption in the intestine and enhance the immune system.

Streptococcus thermophiles can prevent lactose intolerance by processing large quantities of the lactase enzyme. It also stimulates bowel movement and supports the immune system.

"Another unique feature about this product is not only its formula, but also that each package contains a QR code that allows our customers to see the test result of any given batch of product with their smartphones," Paule said. "Each lab test shows specific results for the ingredients, activity and purity of each Probiflor product."

