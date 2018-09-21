AixSwiss B.V. returns from ECRM® EPPS event In Phoenix, Arizona

From September 30 to October 4, AixSwiss attended the Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) to present buyers from top retail stores its line of supplements to moderate weight, boost immunity and benefit the digestive track to top retail buyers in one-on-one setting.

"Overall, bringing our products to ECRM was a positive experience," Joerg Paule, AixSwiss CEO, said. "AixSwiss met with top buyers in closed-doors meetings and explained all the benefits of our products. The products were well-received, and we're excited to see what 2019 and the upcoming years bring to us!"

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Retail Marketing Event® that took place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resorts in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Health is a matter of trust and that's why we don't compromise on the quality of our ingredients," Paule said. "Our entire line of products is 100 percent gluten-free."

All products are manufactured under the European Organic Regulation. Nupure Probiflor is a one-of-a-kind probiotic that contains top-quality bacterial cultures that are manufactured in Denmark, and Nupure Colon Pure is a herbal supplement with psyllium husk that might help the intestine by reducing inflammation.

The Nupure line of products also includes Probipure Junior, which is an organic probiotic product especially for kids that provides a smaller dose of probiotics that is dissolved in water, rather than swallowed whole; and Probident, which is a dissolvable and chewable probiotic tablet that provides fresh breath, dental health and improved oral hygiene.

For more information on Aixswiss B.V.'s new line of probiotic solutions developed specifically for the U.S. marketplace, visit www.nupure.net, and follow the company on Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE AixSwiss B.V.

Related Links

http://aixswiss.com

