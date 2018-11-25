AixSwiss' Probiflor and Colon Pure health supplements coming to VitaBeauti.com

Nupure Colon Pure is a plant-based supplement for the intestine, which supports digestion and a healthy gut. It is a colon cleanser made with psyllium husks, inulin, fennel and anise. It's also a 100 percent plant-based supplement that flushes toxins out of the gut while restoring natural and healthy conditions by stimulating intestinal activity and combating cramps.

Nupure Probiflor, with its 11 bacterial cultures and 20 billion active cultures, provides essential probiotics for optimal digestion support. Probiflor has seven strains of lactobacillus, three strains of bifidobacterium, and one of streptococcus thermophilus.

The daily grind of life and bad eating habits can cause problems with the gut's flora (bacteria), which research suggests may be the cause of various ailments. There appears to be a correlation between health and the gut's bacteria – too much, too little or lack of variety can determine your health.

"Your personal health starts in your colon," said Joerg Paule, CEO of AixSwiss B.V., a leading European nutritional supplement company.

"Anyone who is interested in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet should try Nupure Colon Pure and Nupure Probiflor. People with digestive problems should use these products to strengthen the intestinal flora, which is an important foundation stone for every-day well-being."

Paule said Nupure "does not compromise on the quality of our ingredients or our research and development. We test our products more than a year in the lab before we even consider bringing them to market."

AixSwiss believes customers should learn about the quality of supplements, especially those with living organisms. That's why each package of Probiflor contains a QR code. To see the test results of any given batch of product is now possible by scanning the code with a smartphone. After scanning, the user is directed to a website where the batch number on the bottle can be entered for full lab test results on what's in that exact bottle.

"We are very excited about bringing our health supplements to VitaBeauti.com, one of the leading online health portals. Consumers will soon be able to find our line of Nupure products both on Amazon and VitaBeauti," Paule said.

For more information on AixSwiss, now available on amazon.com, visit www.nupure.net, and follow on Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE AixSwiss B.V.

Related Links

http://www.nupure.net

