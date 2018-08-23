AixSwiss promotes the importance of gut health by providing American consumers with Nupure Probiflor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AixSwiss B.V. is a unique German Nupure supplement line that harnesses the power of probiotic strains to control weight, boost the immune system and enhance the digestive tract health. Nupure Probiflor is one of the products in the line, consisting of 11 bacterial cultures.

Nupure Probiflor is an immune complex consisting of three strains of bifidobacteria, seven strains of lactobacilli (lactic acid bacteria), and Streptococcus thermophilus. The 11 bacterial strains are perfectly coordinated and cover a broad spectrum of the natural, healthy intestinal floor.

"Trying to buy a probiotic for myself, I felt the market was missing a quality product I could trust," AixSwiss CEO, Joerg Paule, said. "That is why we founded a company with a different approach and strong research background. All of our formulas and ingredients are to the highest standards possible."

This dietary supplement targets bowel rehabilitation and includes inulin as a nutrient for important intestinal bacteria. Inulin is a fiber that is not metabolized by humans; however, it promotes the optimal growth of important bacterial cultures in the gut.

The gastrointestinal tract is responsible for food digestion as well as over two-thirds of the immune system. It also contains the body's largest percent of serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that affects almost every aspect of our lives, for example: memory, temperature regulation, sleep, appetite, and more. A healthy gut is crucial to overall health and wellness.

"We conducted research in a German laboratory for over a year, and only when we felt confident that we could provide customers an outstanding product did we release our Nupure product line," Paule said. "People with digestive problems should try our products to help strengthen the microbiom of their colon, as well as people who were treated with antibiotics to restore their gut bacteria."

For more information on AixSwiss B.V.'s new line of probiotic solutions developed specifically for the U.S. marketplace, visit www.nupure.net, and follow them on Facebook.

