AJ Madison Product Experts host the industry's first smart appliance learning event!

Did you know?

AJ Madison is home to the most knowledgeable team in the industry! With over 60 Smart Certified Appliance Experts across all departments including sales, service, merchandising, and marketing.

Over 200 appliances are now Wi-Fi connected! Learn why Smart Appliances are a must-have addition to your home.

Nearly 120 million people have invested in some aspect of connected home technology, such as a smart speaker, increasing 80% from the year before.

VP Marketing, Amy Chernoff, has been spearheading the Smart Appliance Learning Initiative. "The kitchen is the heart and hub of most homes, creating a meaningful connection point for families. Connected appliances can be the key to making mundane household tasks easier, faster and more efficient, giving back time for meaningful activities."

"As a mom, I'm always looking to cut corners and save a few minutes here and there," explains Devoree Axelrod, General Manager at AJ Madison. "Being connected saves me time and gives more time back to my family. I add groceries to my Instacart list on my Samsung refrigerator as I go, no need to create lists or go to the store. Everyone wins."

Smart appliances provide a wide range of benefits for every consumer. They leverage connectivity to serve your unique lifestyle and can even take on new functionality. Director of Integrated Marketing & Brand Partnerships, Jerry Wu adds: "If you want to be an expert cook, there are smart appliances that offer guided cooking. If you have a large family with multiple schedules, there are smart appliances that can keep everyone's appointments. If you love coffee and entertaining, there are smart appliances that can import coffee profiles from all over the world and automatically save your friends' favorites to serve again and again."

"Smart appliances are all about giving you visibility and control at your fingertips," says Ilan Rosenrauch, VP Product and Head of Customer Experience. "You can manage your entire home from your smartphone. Smart appliances enable this single point of connectivity for some of the most important items in your home."

Appliances are getting smarter! You will discover which smart appliances could enhance your life in a meaningful way. Coming together around this initiative has been a major project and we are extremely excited to share the benefits we have uncovered!

