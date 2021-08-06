A.J. Real Estate Adopts Yardi to Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. Real Estate has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to invest, develop, redevelop and manage commercial real estate for its shareholders. A.J. Real Estate's investment portfolio includes 2.7 million square feet of commercial space in supermarkets, distribution centres and offices with over 200 tenants in the Netherlands.

A.J. Real Estate has adopted Yardi® Voyager Commercial to streamline property and financial management operations, Yardi® Procure to Pay, an end-to-end procurement solution to streamline invoice processing and Yardi® Lease Manager to visualise portfolio health, analyse tenant risk, manage collections and accurately measure asset performance.

"With the implementation of Yardi, we can take the next step in further professionalising the organisation," said Dick Jacobs, financial controller at A.J. Real Estate. "The integration of Voyager, Lease Manager and soon the Yardi® Elevate Suite, internal processes will be fully aligned, ensuring the quality of data and availability of management information will be guaranteed, which allows for faster and more efficient decision-making."

"We are pleased to welcome A.J. Real Estate as our latest client in the Netherlands," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi. "We're looking forward to working with A.J. Real Estate to help optimise its operations and increased tenant services.''

About A.J. Real Estate

Since 1996, the real estate portfolio has managed by A.J. Real Estate B.V in the Netherlands from its headquarters in Hertogenbosch. The company invests in a mix of asset classes with a focus on supermarkets as well as residential assets.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.EU.

SOURCE Yardi