A.JAFFE Unveils Modern Royals™ Jewelry Collection & Announces Partnership With Charity Beautiful Self

The Modern Royals™ celebrates the strength and sought-after style of our favorite female royalty icons, and presents unprecedented innovation and customization options. Offering up to 5 different points of customization – crown color, quilt color, head shape, head size and shank style – there are countless options available within Modern Royals™, making each ring as unique as the woman who wears it. The Modern Royals™ designs are ideal for the confident woman who knows exactly what she wants, and will break through any boundaries to get it. The collection will have an introductory launch in the Jewels in Paradise boutique inside the Ritz Carlton in Aruba and will roll out to other luxury doors nationwide later this year.

"The Modern Royals™ collection launch is exciting for the A.JAFFE brand, as it shows the full range of manufacturing expertise that our company is known for," describes Sumay Bhansali, CEO of A.JAFFE. "Each piece in the Modern Royals™ collection is an intricate assembly of up to 5 separately crafted jewels. This creation allows for a combination of multi-color 18k golds (white gold with subtle rose gold), as well as the fusion of platinum and 18k yellow gold. Modern Royals™ is a collection of truly unique engagement rings, each of which is as special as its recipient."

Continuing with this theme of celebrating strong women, A.JAFFE also announces its partnership with the charity Beautiful Self to empower breast cancer survivors. Beautiful Self was founded by photographer Michele Bonacorte and Beauty Expert/Survivor Jillian Veran Rezo, as a unique life-changing formula and platform that peels back the layers of insecurity breast cancer leaves behind.

The two companies are united in the belief that a woman's positive state is a crucial element to how she contributes to the world around her. A.JAFFE partners with Beautiful Self to produce a video diary for a survivor, launching in late May at the Las Vegas trade shows, which gives a glimpse into a woman's victory over breast cancer. The collaborative video, highlighting the Beautiful Self glamorous experience, will be followed by a special social media campaign where fans can further engage with and support the survivors, and win a MAPS by A.JAFFE necklace.

Earlier in 2019 A.JAFFE acquired a stake in Fire & Ice Diamonds. Fire & Ice natural diamonds are more brilliant than other Excellent and Ideal cut diamonds, verified scientifically by the American Gem Society Laboratory (AGSL).

