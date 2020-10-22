AJC Applauds Albania's Adoption of Antisemitism Working Definition

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) praised Albania for adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

"This is an important step in the global fight against rising antisemitism — and the broader threat it poses to liberal democratic values," said AJC CEO David Harris, who has long been interested in Albanian affairs.

AJC has been deeply engaged with Albania. AJC delegations have visited Tirana on several occasions, and Prime Minister Rama addressed the AJC Virtual Global Forum in June. "We shall always cherish the memory of the noble protection given to endangered Jews by Albania during the Second World War," Harris said.

The working definition is based on the 2005 European Monitoring Centre (EUMC) Working Definition, and included input from AJC. It offers a clear and comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial, and, of particular note, antisemitism as it relates to Israel.

To date, the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism has now been adopted by 24 European countries, including Albania.

