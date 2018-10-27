AJC Calls on Jews and Allies to #ShowUpForShabbat Following Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

"This weekend, I will #ShowUpForShabbat. I encourage all members of the Jewish community and all people of conscience across our country to join me," said AJC CEO David Harris. "What could be a more fitting response to the terror in Pittsburgh? We are not afraid. We are not going to think twice about affirming our identity and faith. We are not alone."

Representatives of AJC's 22 offices across the United States are reaching out to communal partners and local government officials to ask them to participate in the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign. Simultaneously, the organization's 11 international offices are working with partners in over 35 Jewish communities around the globe to launch similar initiatives locally.

Other local, national, and international Jewish organizations are being asked to encourage their members to participate in the campaign. Synagogues are being called on to welcome the anticipated influx of attendees at their Shabbat services with explanatory programming and rabbis are being asked to dedicate their sermons to discussing the initiative. Social media users are being encouraged to tweet and post about their plans to attend Shabbat services this weekend using the hashtag #ShowUpForShabbat.

"The community of conscience must stand as one, whether in the face of the hate-motivated attack against a black church in Charleston, which took nine lives, or a synagogue in Pittsburgh, which took 11 lives," said Harris. "We are determined to ensure that love triumphs over hate, good over evil, unity over division. That's our America."

To learn more, visit http://AJC.org/ShowUpForShabbat

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

