AJC CEO on Situation in Washington
American Jewish Committee
Jan 06, 2021, 18:08 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris just issued the following statement via Twitter:
"Pres. Trump,
You've incited rioters.
You've undermined democratic values by a refusal to accept the election results.
You've encouraged folks to reject a peaceful transfer of power.
I represent a nonpartisan org., but never when it comes to acts of violence & insurrection."
SOURCE American Jewish Committee