AJC Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack on Hungarian Jewish Leader

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC condemns the anti-Semitic attack directed at Andras Heisler, President of the Hungarian Jewish Federation (MAZSIHISZ), in the business magazine Figyelő. The story, claiming financial mismanagement in the development of a new Jewish museum, was featured on the magazine's cover with a montage depicting a shaded photo of Heisler with money falling around him.

"Jews with money is a familiar, disgraceful anti-Semitic trope," said Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC Director of International Jewish Affairs and a special envoy on combating anti-Semitism for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. "This attack on Hungary's Jewish community is shameful, especially since Prime Minister Orbán has declared a 'zero tolerance policy' on anti-Semitism."

MAZSIHISZ, an AJC international partner, has vigorously denied the charges made against it regarding the museum project, known as House of Co-Existence, which will portray the long history of Jewish life in Hungary.

