AJC Donating Funds to Help Rebuild Notre Dame

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) announced today that it will donate funds to help repair Notre Dame Cathedral, severely damaged in a massive fire.

"Whether Catholic or not, Notre Dame Cathedral is an integral part of our shared legacy and soul. It represents centuries of French and European faith, culture, history and imagination," said AJC CEO David Harris.

AJC, the global Jewish advocacy organization, is a longstanding pioneer in interfaith relations, and a longtime friend of France. AJC maintains an office in Paris. "We share the pain of the French people and Catholics worldwide in watching this landmark house of worship burn," said Harris.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

