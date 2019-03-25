AJC Donation Will Assist New Zealand Muslim Community

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC has partnered with the New Zealand Jewish Council to provide financial support to the Muslim community devastated by racist, terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, the worst mass killing in New Zealand history.

"We are moved as Jews, as human beings, to respond with heartfelt compassion for the families of the victims, for all in New Zealand's Muslim community hurting in the wake of this unspeakable terrorist assault," said AJC CEO David Harris.

The heavily armed sole shooter, apparently motivated by white supremacist ideologies, killed 50 and wounded more than 30 at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque during Friday morning prayers.

"The answer to those who traffic in hate, who perpetrate violence against houses of worship, must be unity, solidarity, and linked arms against evil," said Harris.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

