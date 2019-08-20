AJC Mourns Passing of Jack Lapin

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) mourns the passing of Jack Lapin, a leader in Houston's Jewish community who was actively involved with AJC locally and nationally. He was 88 years old.

"Jack was unfailingly gracious, thoughtful, compassionate, curious, and committed," said AJC CEO David Harris. "I was always struck by his love of books, of learning, of educational travel, and of Jewish heritage."

Lapin was intimately involvement with AJC, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, spanning decades. Among his many leadership posts, he served as Chair of AJC's National Board of Governors, and earlier as Chair of the AJC Houston Region Office. He always had a special passion for AJC's work in contemporary Jewish life, as he was steadfastly devoted to Jewish continuity and enrichment.

Born in Grodno, Poland, in 1931, Lapin came to Houston in 1938, one year before Nazi Germany invaded Poland, together with his parents and younger brother.

An avid reader from his childhood, Lapin graduated Phi Betta Kappa from Rice University and finished near the top of his class at University of Texas Law School. He had a distinguished and successful career as a real estate and finance attorney.

AJC extends heartfelt condolences to Lapin's beloved wife of 63 years, Susan, his son Bobby, currently an AJC national officer, and the other members of his grieving family.

