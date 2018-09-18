AJC Mourns Passing of Moses Constantinis

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC mourns the passing of longtime Greek Jewish leader Moses Constantinis. He was 86 years old.

"We shall always remember Moses as a distinguished, dedicated, and admired leader of the Jewish Community of Greece," said AJC CEO David Harris, who was a good friend. "He was determined in the aftermath of the Shoah, which caused such immense and irretrievable loss in his beloved country, to help rebuild Jewish life, preserve memory, and restore hope."

Constantinis was a frequent participant in annual AJC Global Forums in Washington, D.C., regularly met in Athens with AJC leadership. "We always benefited from his wise counsel and had the privilege to pay tribute to his leadership," said Harris. "We shall miss Moses. May his memory be for an everlasting blessing and an inspiration."

Constantinis served as President of the Governing Board of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS), the coordinating body of the Greek Jewry, for 13 years (1998-2010 and 2015-2016). Under his leadership, Constantinis signed an AJC-KIS association agreement in 2007, formally linking the two organizations.

He also served as Secretary General of KIS from 1991 until 1997. He was a founding member and, from 1977 until his death, Secretary General and Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Museum of Greece.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

