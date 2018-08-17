AJC Mourns Passing of Senator John McCain

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC mourns the passing of Senator John McCain. A national hero who courageously survived more than five years of horrendous treatment as a POW in Vietnam, McCain served nearly 36 years in the U.S. Congress, following his retirement in 1981 from the U.S. Navy. He was 81 years old.

"Senator McCain was a statesman and a national treasure – and an avid supporter of Israel, an ally he first visited nearly 40 years ago," said AJC CEO David Harris. "A passionate advocate for American global leadership, Senator McCain rightly bemoaned those who favored a U.S. pullback from world affairs."

AJC had many interactions with Senator McCain during his long public service. In 2014, he addressed, for the second time, the annual AJC Global Forum in Washington, D.C.

"If America does not lead, others will, and they will most likely be those that seek to do us harm," said McCain. "Withdrawing from the world is a luxury that America can never afford—not now, not ever."

McCain admirably opposed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, cautioning that it would not prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon in the future. He also warned against threats to Israel and the U.S. from terrorist organizations in the Middle East galvanized by Islamist radicalism.

"Our nation has lost a brave patriot, a dedicated public servant, a rare voice of independence and authenticity, and a leader of conscience. He lived a life of dignity and honor. He will be sorely missed," Harris added.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

