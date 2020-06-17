AJC Project Interchange Receives Genesis Prize "Speak Out for Israel" Grant

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) is receiving a Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) "Speak Out for Israel" grant. The award is part of a global campaign to promote an accurate narrative of Israel and counteract efforts to delegitimize the Jewish state.

Funding for the grant was established through the $1 million Genesis Prize (dubbed the "Jewish Nobel" by TIME Magazine), presented last year to American philanthropist and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Rather than accept the monetary award, Kraft directed it towards programs dedicated to combating antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel.

"AJC Project Interchange has achieved an international reputation as a premier forum for introducing leading global thought-leaders to Israel. The visits inspire these leaders to build bridges with Israel and the worldwide Jewish community, thereby combatting antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize the world's one and only Jewish-majority state," said AJC CEO David Harris.

"The Genesis Prize Foundation grant will allow Project Interchange to continue to introduce leaders to Israel's diversity, democracy, and innovative spirit, while also sharing the reality of its geostrategic challenges," Harris said.

Since its founding almost 40 years ago, Project Interchange has brought 6,000 opinion leaders and policy makers from over 120 countries to the Jewish state. These delegations demonstrate that when it comes to understanding Israel, there is simply no substitute for firsthand experience.

The visitors are exposed to diverse political perspectives, befitting a vibrant democracy, from Israeli leaders; innovators driving the "Start Up Nation"; and experts sharing insights on challenges facing Israel and the region. Project Interchange has fostered numerous initiatives, such as bilateral business, academic, and research partnerships, countless media articles, and greater understanding of Israel's many strengths and regional challenges.

AJC, the first American Jewish organization to open an office in Jerusalem, in 1961, has been actively engaged with Israel since the country's rebirth in 1948.

