AJRD INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) to the firm's investigation of possible Federal securities law violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne securities before March 9, 2019 and suffered losses

On April 9, 2019, an investment manager published a negative report about the Company questioning in part whether management uses aggressive accounting and financial obfuscation to mask slowing growth.

This news drove the price of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares sharply lower during intraday trading on April 9, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the matters raised in the report and, if true, whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Aerojet Rocketdyne should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AJRD@hbsslaw.com.

